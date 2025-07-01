TGEAPCET 2025 Counselling: Top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) 2025 admission counselling notification, many students are looking for the list of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

As per the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, there are four engineering colleges in the city that rank among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country.

List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad ranks second.

Below is the list of the top engineering colleges in the city that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:

Name All India Rank Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 55 University of Hyderabad 71 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 83 Source: NIRF

Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following city institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:

Anurag University Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology University College of Engineering Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200:

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Mahindra University Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Students qualified for TGEAPCET 2025 counselling

In TGEAPCET 2025, a total of 2,88,388 candidates appeared. Following the declaration of results, 73.26 percent qualified for Engineering and 87.82 percent qualified for Agriculture & Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the TGEAPCET 2025 admission counselling schedule has been released and students are searching for top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

As per the schedule for the phase 1, online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification must be completed by July 7.

The certificate verification for booked slots will be held from July 1 to 8, 2025. Option entry will be open from July 6 to 10.

Freezing of options will be done on July 10 and the provisional seat allotment will be announced by July 18. The Selected candidates must pay the tuition fee and self-report online between July 18 and 22.

With counselling underway, most candidates are referring to the NIRF rankings to shortlist the best engineering colleges in Hyderabad.