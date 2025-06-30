No fee hike for professional courses in Telangana for 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has taken a decision to continue engineering and other professional colleges to continue with the same fees as ascertained by the committee for the block period 2022-25, for admissions to colleges in the academic year 2025-26.

However, TSFRC is at the liberty to approve or alter the proposed fee for each course to be charged by the institution.

The state government issued Go Ms No 6 issuing directions for continuation of the previous year’s fee in all professional courses including bachelors in engineering, masters in technology, bachelors and masters in architecture, bachelors and masters in pharmacy including pharm D(PB), MCA, MBA (including integrated MBA), and vocational courses offered in private unaided professional institutions.

TAFRC was of the opinion that the private unaided professional institutions’ proposal for enhancing the fee for the block period 2025-28 was at variance with the relevant orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court.

The government order empowers the state government to form a committee to examine the parameters for fee fixation, and to suggest the revised fee fixation in those institutions.