Telangana to set up panel to evaluate quality of engineering colleges, fee structure

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the setting up of a panel to assess the quality of education being offered by engineering colleges in Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana and make a logical, transparent decision regarding fee structures.

The decision has been made with regard to previous claims of partiality and inaction during the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which did not act upon a previous report by the vigilance and enforcement department.

That report, which contains faculty, infrastructure, and academic standards’ assessment, will be evaluated by the new committee. Officials maintain that the government is determined to finish the engineering admission counselling within the allotted period while it attempts to modify the fee structure.

According to sources, the government will adopt a comprehensive approach in determining the fees by examining various aspects of each institution, such as availability and qualifications of teaching staff, lab facilities, buildings, adherence to AICTE norms, and overall teaching standards.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has shown a high interest in setting higher standards for engineering education in the state, especially when it comes to rapidly changing areas such as Artificial Intelligence.

The government plans to encourage colleges that are interested in bettering themselves and conforming to international standards by tying fee rates to visible quality improvements.

The government has also said that earlier Supreme Court judgments, like the ones in the Islamic Academy of Education vs Karnataka and PA Inamdar vs Maharashtra cases, will be used as guiding principles while determining fee rates.

These judgments had pointed towards keeping in view infrastructure, the salary of teachers, and development plans for the future of institutions while determining fees.

The state wants to establish an organised framework for engineering colleges to develop in accordance with the needs of the market, with frequent consultation between institutions and the government.