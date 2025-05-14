Fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad may jump

Hyderabad: The fees of engineering colleges in Telangana districts, especially in Hyderabad, may witness a steep hike as many educational institutions have demanded a 100 percent increase.

The managements of these institutions have submitted proposals to the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) for the fee hike. They have sought hikes ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent for the upcoming three-year block period which starts in the academic year 2025-26.

Steep hike in fees of engineering colleges in Hyderabad proposed

According to a report published in DC, TAFRC has recommended an increase in the annual fee for CBIT from Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 2.45 lakh, for MGIT from Rs 1.60 lakh to Rs 2.45 lakh, and for Geetanjali from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.55 lakh.

Apart from these colleges, fee hikes have been proposed from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh for Gokaraju Rangaraju, from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh for VNR Vignan Jyothy, and from Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh for Vasavi.

For other colleges, it has recommended hikes ranging from 35-65 percent.

CM to take final decision

As Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is holding the education portfolio, the final decision on the fee hike for engineering colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will be taken by him.

The decision needs to be taken before TG EAPCET counselling, which is likely to begin in mid-June.

If the fee is hiked, it will not only burden parents financially but also increase the funds needed to implement the state government’s fee reimbursement scheme.

Though a huge fee hike may not happen, there can be a substantial fee hike for engineering colleges, especially those located in and around Hyderabad.