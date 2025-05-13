RPOs in Hyderabad, other cities begin issuing e-passports

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Offices (RPOs) in Hyderabad and various other cities have started issuing advanced e-passports to Indian citizens.

The initiative which is part of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0 seeks to improve security and streamline international travel with cutting-edge technology.

What makes e-passports different?

The new e-passport integrates a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna embedded within the passport cover, marked by a distinctive gold-colored symbol.

The passport stores biometric and personal data securely. It reduces the risks of forgery and identity theft. The Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) makes sure that the data protection is ensured.

e-passports being issued by RPOs in Hyderabad, other cities

Apart from Hyderabad, RPOs in several cities, including Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Surat, Ranchi, and Delhi, have begun issuing e-passports under a pilot program launched on April 1, 2024.

The MEA confirmed that this is the first stage of a nationwide implementation expected to reach all Passport Seva Kendras across the country by mid-2025.

Key benefits of e-passports

Following are the benefits of e-passports:

Enhanced security: Protects against tampering and fraudulent activities.

Faster immigration checks: RFID technology enables quicker verification.

Global compatibility: Meets international standards for electronic travel documents.

Although the e-passport offers advanced features, the government has confirmed that existing passports remain valid. When citizens apply for fresh issuance or renewal in Hyderabad and other various cities, RPOs will issue e-Passports.