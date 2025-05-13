Hyderabad: The Old City of Hyderabad is shining bright as it welcomes Miss World 2025. The beauty pageant officially kicked off in the city.

In celebration of the event, Hyderabad has been beautifully decorated with dazzling light displays at iconic locations including the Charminar.

Exploring Nagarjuna Sagar

Ahead of visiting the Old City, the Miss World 2025 contestants visited the picturesque Nagarjuna Sagar on Monday.

The delegates experienced the breathtaking views of one of India’s largest dams.

Old City of Hyderabad set to welcome Miss World 2025 contestants

On Tuesday, contestants from around the world will arrive at Charminar in four special buses.

Charminar

They will be greeted with the energetic beats of Marfa music, a traditional Hyderabadi musical performance often played during celebrations in the Old City. A special photo shoot will be held at Charminar.

Royal evening at Chowmahalla Palace

Later in the evening, a dinner will be hosted at the Chowmahalla Palace which was once the official residence of the Nizams of Hyderabad.

Chowmahalla Palace

The contestants will also explore the palace’s museum which includes Nizam-era weapons, royal items and historical artifacts.

Ahead of the scheduled events, the Old City of Hyderabad has geared up to welcome the Miss World 2025 contestants.