20-year-old biomedical student raped by friend in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old biomedical student was allegedly raped by two youths including her friend in Hyderabad.

The victim, a final-year student from Chennai, was lured to Hyderabad under the false promise of an internship at a pharmaceutical company.

She was invited to a party

According to reports, the young woman was staying at a ladies’ hostel in Kukatpally. Her friend who is identified as Ajay invited her to a party at his friend Hari’s flat in Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Nizampet, on May 4.

Once there, she was reportedly given alcohol until she lost consciousness.

The two men then allegedly assaulted her.

Student files complaint after being raped by friend in Hyderabad

After the incident, the victim filed a complaint with the Bachupally police, leading to the arrest of both suspects.

Also Read Traffic police nab 272 persons for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Authorities are investigating the case further to ensure justice is served.