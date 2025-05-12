Traffic police nab 272 persons for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a weekend drive against drunk driving. During the drive, 272 individuals were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The offenders included 189 two-wheeler riders, 12 three-wheeler drivers, 66 four-wheeler drivers and five heavy vehicle operators.

Areas with highest violations

Miyapur recorded the highest number of cases at 50. Shamshabad recorded second highest number of cases i.e, 43 violations. Shadnagar and Chevella each reported 32 cases.

On the other hand, Raidurgam, Kukatpally, KPH, and RC Puram saw zero violations. Madhapur registered only one case.

Out of the total violators, 245 drivers had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 35mg/100ml and 200mg/100ml. Another 18 offenders recorded BAC levels between 200mg/100ml and 300mg/100ml.

Nine individuals had extremely high BAC readings. The readings ranged from 301mg/100ml to 500mg/100ml.

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Legal consequences for drunk driving in Cyberabad

All booked offenders will face court proceedings.

The Cyberabad traffic police warned that those caught driving drunk and causing fatal accidents will be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Conviction under the law carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and fines.