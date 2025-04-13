Cyberabad police books 247 cases of drunk driving in a single day

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police have ramped up their efforts to curb drunk driving. They booked 247 individuals in a single day across various zones under their jurisdiction.

Among those caught, 189 were two-wheeler riders. Others included 44 four-wheeler drivers, 13 three-wheeler operators and one heavy vehicle driver.

Areas with highest drunk driving cases in Cyberabad

The Chevella zone recorded the highest number of violations with 28 cases.

It was followed by Jeedimetla (24), RC Puram (23), and Shadnagar (22).

Interestingly, no cases were reported in Miyapur and KPHB during this enforcement drive.

Also Read

BAC levels raise concerns

The blood alcohol content (BAC) readings revealed alarming trends among offenders. Among the offenders, only 48 individuals had BAC levels below 50 mg/100 ml.

As many as 104 offenders fell in the 51–100 mg/100 ml range and 52 drivers registered between 101–150 mg/100 ml.

The BAC levels of 151–200 mg/100 ml were seen in 20 cases. Eighteen violators had extremely high BAC levels of 201–300 mg/100 ml. Five individuals recorded dangerously high levels of 301–500 mg/100 ml.

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above the threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Age-wise distribution of offenders

The data indicates that younger drivers are more prone to drunk driving:

93 offenders were aged 21–30 88 cases involved individuals between 31–40 49 violators belonged to the 41–50 age group 13 drivers were aged 51–60

No minors or individuals above 60 were caught in this operation.

The Cyberabad traffic police have warned that all offenders will face legal action and will be produced before the court.