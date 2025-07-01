Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner and as always, buzz around the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show is picking up pace. Known for its drama, unexpected twists and fresh elements each season, Bigg Boss makers are once again planning something out-of-the-box that has left fans excited and intrigued.

Habubu doll in Bigg Boss 19?

As per latest viral updates, this year’s Bigg Boss might introduce a first-of-its-kind non-human contestant in the house! Yes, you heard that right. The show is reportedly all set to welcome Habubu – UAE’s first-ever AI robot doll as one of the housemates alongside 16 human contestants.

Currently going viral on social media, Habubu is no ordinary robot. She is rumoured to be powered with advanced conversational AI, emotional processing units, and even domestic capabilities. The reports also claim she can speak up to seven languages, including Hindi, and might be reprogrammed for fair competition inside the house, ensuring her efficiency doesn’t outshine her human co-contestants.

What’s more, Habubu is said to be replacing the viral Labubu trend and comes with a striking appearance — large expressive eyes, traditional Arabic attire or abayas, and a personality that’s already grabbing attention online. Interestingly, she is reportedly managed by IFCM, the same UAE-based company that handled former Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik.

This futuristic twist is already generating major curiosity and it’ll be fascinating to see how audiences and contestants respond to Habubu’s presence. Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere around mid to late August, although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Looks like this season is all set to be the most happening one yet!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more hot scoops and updates as BB 19 gears up to make a massive comeback.