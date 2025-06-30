Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 19 just over a month away, exciting updates about the upcoming season are flooding the internet keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The latest buzz is about the first promo of the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 19 promo

According to fresh updates, superstar Salman Khan is all set to shoot the promotional video for Bigg Boss 19 before heading off to Ladakh for his next film project. The promo shoot is expected to take place between July 8 and July 12, as the makers are giving final touches to the season’s grand launch.

As per tradition, the makers will first reveal the official Bigg Boss 19 logo, followed by the much-awaited promo, which is scheduled to release in late July. The show itself is expected to premiere mid-August on television.

Theme of 19th season

This year’s season comes with a nostalgic twist. Theme is confirmed as REWIND, promising to bring back the OG Bigg Boss vibes that fans have been missing. From the return of the Secret Room twist to a new audience-led nomination format, BB19 is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of classic chaos and fresh drama.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more hot scoops and updates as Bigg Boss 19 gears up to make a massive comeback.