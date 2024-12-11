Hyderabad: Tensions rose at a school in Hyderabad after an incident in which a group of students assaulted a 13-year-old boy who was observing Swamy Deeksha. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

The altercation led to protests and confrontations on Wednesday morning.

Details of the Tuesday Incident

The conflict reportedly began when a group of Muslim students assaulted the 13-year-old boy observing Swamy Deeksha. The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Tension at Hyderabad school after students beat 13-yr-old observing Swamy Deeksha. pic.twitter.com/p0AqRNvvBQ — Sameer (@Sameer926) December 11, 2024

The situation escalated on Wednesday morning when several Swamyees (religious leaders) arrived at the school, located in Aliyabad, Shamsheergunj, to protest. Allegedly, they entered a classroom, forcibly took the students involved in the fight, and brought them to the school office. Protestors were also accused of attacking the parents of the students involved.

Police response to the Hyderabad school incident

In response to the escalating tension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sneha Mehra arrived at the school, and additional police forces were deployed to manage the situation and ensure everyone’s safety on campus.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter. The school administration is cooperating with the police to ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible for the incident.