Apollo MedSkills to provide Indian faculty to teach MBBS in Uzbekistan

Hyderabad: Apollo MedSkills ltd in India has partnered with Zarmed University in Uzbekistan starting from the current academic year 2025-26, to provide experienced Indian teaching faculty to teach MBBS courses in English medium to Indian students enrolled exclusively through “ZAAP MBBS program” at Zarmed University’s campuses in Samarkand and Bhukara in Uzbekistan.

According to Apollo Medskills Ltd CEO Dr Srinivas Rao Pulijala, the MBBS program which has been reviewed and refined by Apollo Mediskills, will follow a 5 year academic curriculum, plus a one year hospital apprenticeship aligned as per the national Medical Commission’s (NMC) guidelines.

He said that Apollo skills will ensure that the students are prepared comprehensively for FMGE/NEXT/USMLE etc., licensing exams which will begin from the first year itself.

Additionally, he said the students will have the opportunity to participate in clinical observership across the Apollo’s institutions during their vacation periods, providing them hands on exposure to real world medical practice.

Dr Srinivas Rao Pulijala further said that administrative support, hostel accommodation and meals will be managed by GVantage Group a diversified business conglomerate.

He explained that every year over 20 lakh students appear for national eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) to seek admission into MBBS course across India. Of these, he said 50 to 60 percent qualify, while the total number of seats in both government, private as well as BDS are only 1.36 lakh.

“Lakhs of students are qualifying, but are unable to get seats, so they opt to study MBBS abroad in countries like Russia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Philippines, Azerbaijan, Vietnam etc,” he said.

As per the National Medical Commission guidelines, students who complete their MBBS abroad will have to qualify the FMGE/NEXT examination to be able to practice medicine, and to pursue post-graduation in India.

Moreover only those foreign programs whose curricula aligns with the NMC guidelines are recognized.

“Only 6 to 20 percent of students who study abroad clear FMGE/NEXT examination, leaving a significant numbers seeking alternative paths. Hence, to bridge this gap and help Indian students abroad, this tie-up has been made,” he added.