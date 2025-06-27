Telangana: MHSRB invites applications for dental surgeons, speech pathologists

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is inviting applications for assistant dental surgeon and speech pathologists.

The applications for the post of speech pathologist will go live from July 12, and for assistant dental surgeons, the applications will go live on July 14. The government is actively recruiting to fill 6,000 vacancies in government hospitals in Telangana.

According to MHSRB, there are 48 posts of Dental Assistant Surgeon and 4 posts of Speech Pathologist. Applications can be made online for the posts of Speech Pathologist from July 12 to 26. Applications can be made online for the posts of Dental Assistant Surgeon from July 14 to 25.

Officials said that the details of the posts, educational qualifications and other details have been made available on the board’s website.

In the last 18 months, the government has filled more than 8,000 posts in government hospitals. These include posts of doctors, staff nurses, drug inspectors, food safety officers, etc. The process of filling more than 6,000 posts is ongoing.

These include Lab Technician 1284, Multi-Purpose Female Health Assistant, 1930, Pharmacist 732, Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) 2322, etc. The board has recently released a notification for 48 Dental Assistant Surgeon and 4 Speech Pathologist posts. Notification will be released soon for the posts of Assistant Professor in medical colleges.