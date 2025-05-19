Telangana: Multipurpose Health Assistant exam results released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (TSMHSRB) on Monday, May 19 released results for multipurpose health assistants exam conducted in November 2024.

The TSMHSRB conducted computer based test for 732 Pharmacist (Grade 2) and 2322 Nursing Officer posts. 20,600 candidates have written the examination (computer-based test) for 1931 posts.

The mark list for those who wrote the Multipurpose Health Assistant exam is available on the TSMHSRB website and that the marks should be checked by entering the hall ticket and other details. The board has announced that the provisional merit list will be released soon. The candidates can check their results here

As many as 24,578 candidates who applied for the grade 2 pharmacists exams conducted by the Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (TSMHSRB) on Saturday, November 30.

A total of 27,101 candidates had applied for the grade 2 pharmacist post. It was a computer-based test.