Over 24K candidates appear for Telangana MHSRB exam

Hyderabad: As many as 24,578 candidates who applied for the grade 2 pharmacists exams conducted by the Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board(MHSRB) on Saturday, November 30.

A total of 27,101 candidates had applied for the grade 2 pharmacist post. It was a computer-based test.

Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board

Earlier this month, Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha announced that recruitment is underway for 4,998 positions in various categories. Over the past 11 months, more than 7,000 vacancies in Medical and Health Services have already been filled.

He urged job seekers to remain vigilant against fraudsters promising jobs in the Health Department. He assured that the ongoing recruitment process is conducted with complete transparency.

The Telangana Medical Health Services Board is currently recruiting for the following positions

732 Pharmacist (Grade 2) posts

1,284 Lab Technician posts

2,322 Nursing Officer posts

435 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts

156 AYUSH Medical Officer posts

45 Assistant Professor (MNJ) posts

24 Food Inspector posts

Narasimha also announced that further notifications for additional positions would be issued soon. He reassured job seekers that all appointments would strictly follow eligibility criteria, written examinations, and government norms.

“There will be no compromise in the recruitment process,” he highlighted, urging candidates to report any suspicious individuals to the police. He encouraged those affected by scams to file verified complaints to ensure swift action.

The minister directed Health Department officials and the Medical Recruitment Board to investigate fraudulent activities targeting job seekers. He promised strict measures against those exploiting candidates.