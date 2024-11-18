7000 posts filled, 4998 underway in Telangana health services: Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said that recruitment is underway for 4,998 positions in various categories. Over the past 11 months, more than 7,000 vacancies in Medical and Health Services have already been filled.

He has warned unemployed individuals to remain vigilant against fraudsters promising jobs in the Health Department. He assured that the ongoing recruitment process is conducted with complete transparency.

Current recruitments include:

2,322 Nursing Officer posts

732 Pharmacist (Grade 2) posts

1,284 Lab Technician posts

435 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts

156 AYUSH Medical Officer posts

45 Assistant Professor (MNJ) posts

24 Food Inspector posts

Minister Narasimha also announced that further notifications for additional positions would be issued soon. He reassured job seekers that all appointments would strictly follow eligibility criteria, written examinations, and government norms.

“There will be no compromise in the recruitment process,” he highlighted, urging candidates to report any suspicious individuals to the police. He encouraged those affected by scams to file verified complaints to ensure swift action.

The Minister directed Health Department officials and the Medical Recruitment Board to investigate fraudulent activities targeting job seekers. He promised strict measures against those exploiting candidates.

“Beware of anyone claiming they can secure jobs for you. We are fully committed to fair and transparent recruitment for all eligible candidates,” he reiterated.