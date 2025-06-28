Recently, shiny and sleek bookstores like Luna and Off The Shelf have popped up across Hyderabad, reflecting the city’s evolving modern identity. But keeping up with its old-world charm, Hyderabad still shelters a thriving second-hand book culture where yellowing pages, dusty smell and bargain finds await bibliophiles.

From academic hubs to vintage nooks, here is a list of six second-hand bookstores by Siasat.com that continue to tell the city’s quiet literary story.

Best Bookstores in Hyderabad

1. Best Book Centre

Located in Abids, Best Book Centre is a trusted name among Hyderabad’s bibliophiles. This well-organised store specialises in old, out-of-print, and second-hand literature and even offers a request-and-sourcing service. It’s been serving Hyderabadis for over 25 years, with regular new arrivals sourced upon request.

Image Source: X

2. Unique Book Centre

Unique Book Centre is a lesser-known yet reliable stop for used novels. Located in Khairatabad, it stocks good-quality pre-loved novels and stays open throughout the week.

3. Book Mark

Book Mark is a two-floor haven for both new and used novels in Gachibowli. The ground floor features new releases, stationery, and popular fiction, while the upstairs houses a chaotic, treasure-filled array of second-hand titles like fiction, academic works, and vintage magazines from the 70s–80s.

Image Source: Book Mark/ Instagram

4. M R Book Centre

Based in Begumpet and Tolichowki, M R Book Centre is a sprawling shop stuffed with diverse inventory. It offers rare, unused, and older stock, ranging from graphic novels and Manga to vintage non-fiction at heavily discounted prices.

5. Haziq and Mohi Rare Books

A true collector’s hideout tucked away in Old City’s Murgi Chowk, near Chowk Ki Masjid. In operation since 1972, this narrow, 400 sq ft shop holds over 10,000 antique volumes in Urdu, Arabic, Persian, English, Telugu, and Farsi. It’s visited by historians and scholars worldwide and contains century-old texts that are priced Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5,000 and sometimes even higher.

Image Source: Siasat.com

6. Abid’s Sunday book market

Hyderabad’s largest second-hand book market, awakening every Sunday along Abids Road and surrounding bylanes. Stalls offer literature starting at Rs. 10, including bestsellers, vintage magazines (Nat Geo, Vogue, Top Gear), classic fiction, and even quirky finds like Christian Dior biographies and Persian volumes.

