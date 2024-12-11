Kareena says PM Modi’s warmth in celebrating legacy of Raj Kapoor means world to her

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special afternoon and said that the iconic leader’s warmth, attention and support in celebrating the legacy of late star Raj Kapoor means the world to her.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the “Kapoor” family posing with the PM. In one image, the iconic leader even shared a signed note for her sons Taimur and Jeh. A few images also had the leader speaking to Saif, Ranbir, Neetu, Alia and Kareena.

For the caption, he wrote: “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.”

“Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us. As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come.”

Kareena then spoke about the film festival to celebrate 100 years of Raj Kapoor.

“We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor.”

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared the same images and the post for PM Modi.

The festival will feature Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades, including Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). It will be showcased across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15 at the PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas.

The movie tickets will be priced at just Rs 100 across all participating cinemas.

Raj Kapoor is regarded as one of the most global filmmakers India has had, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. Fondly referred to as “The Greatest Showman,” he was born to legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor.

His films explored the pulse of post-Partition India, the dreams of the common man, and the rural-urban divide. With enduring classics like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), and Mera Naam Joker (1970), Raj Kapoor’s cinema became synonymous with emotion, innovation, and humanism.

Raj Kapoor has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan (1971) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1988).