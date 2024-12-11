Pushpa 2 earns Rs 1000 cr, list of 7 other movies in this club

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is making waves at the box office, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross Rs. 1000 crores globally in just six days. Released on December 5, this action-packed sequel has captured hearts with its thrilling storyline, powerful performances, and high-energy action.

On its first day, Pushpa 2 earned a massive Rs. 294 crores. The movie has maintained strong momentum, with its Telugu and Hindi versions performing exceptionally well. Early estimates show that the film hit Rs. 1000 crores on Day 6, setting a new record in Indian cinema.

List of Films in the Rs. 1000 Crore Club

Pushpa 2 now joins the elite Rs. 1000 crore club, alongside some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema:

1. Dangal – (Rs. 1970 Crore)

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – (Rs. 1814 Crore)

3. RRR – (Rs. 1230 Crore)

4. K.G.F: Chapter 2 – (Rs. 1208 Crore)

5. Kalki 2898 – (Rs. 1060 Crore)

6. Jawan – (Rs. 1160 Crore)

7. Pathaan – (Rs. 1055 Crore)

8. Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1000+ Crore (Still running)

With Pushpa 2 breaking records, fans are already excited for the next part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The Pushpa franchise proves that Indian cinema is reaching new heights globally!