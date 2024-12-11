Bigg Boss 18 new timings: No, not 10 pm anymore, fans unhappy

Mumbai: The much-loved reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to undergo a major schedule change starting December 16th. Makers have come up with new timings for the show’s weekly episodes, which haven’t been well-received by a large section of viewers.

Bigg Boss 18 new time slot

According to the latest updates, Bigg Boss 18 will now air its weekday episodes from 10:30 PM (Monday to Friday), while the highly anticipated Weekend ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan will be broadcast at an earlier slot of 9:30 PM (Saturday and Sunday). Fans can catch the show on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Fans furious over new timings

However, the decision to push weekday episodes to a later time has sparked outrage among viewers, with many expressing their dissatisfaction on social media. Late-night airing is being criticized for being inconvenient, especially for those who follow the show religiously.

Meanwhile, inside the Bigg Boss house, Avinash Mishra has emerged as the new “Time God” after defeating fellow contestants Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika in a competitive task. The title brings Avinash unique powers, which are expected to stir up drama in the coming days.

On the other hand, the nominated contestants for this week are —

Digvijay Rathee

Chahat Pandey

Tajinder Bagga

Edin Rose

Vivian Dsena

Karanveer Mehra

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!