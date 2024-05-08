Kapil Sharma and team QUIT Netflix? Sunil Grover shares video

Mumbai: Recently, rumous were rife that Netflix is pulling the plug on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show‘ due to low TRP ratings and poor viewership. It was even said that Kapil Sharma and his team has quit the OTT giant and the show has been called off in just two months.

However now, Sunil Grover, the celebrated comedian, has stepped forward to reveal the truth.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sunil shared a video featuring screenshots of news articles, refuting claims of the show’s end. In a humorous yet firm tone, he quipped, “Humein laga sirf hum achi comedy karte hain. Comedy ka yeh blockbuster khatam nahi hua.”

To further dispel doubts, Sunil shared glimpses of the upcoming episodes, teasing an exciting lineup of celebrity guests, including Sania Mirza, Ed Sheeran, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and more.

Accompanying the sneak peeks was a reassuring caption: “Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come.”

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ premiered on March 30, captivating audiences with its rib-tickling humor. With six episodes already aired, anticipation mounts for the seventh episode that is set to feature the cast of Heeramandi. The season 1 has 13 episodes.