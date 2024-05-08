The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover’s paycheck for season 1

Mumbai: The Great Indian Kapil Show, a current favorite among audience on Netflix, has become one of the most talked about shows online. It has been drawing the attention of comedy enthusiasts for its star-studded cast, including the much-awaited reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

As the show recently wrapped up its shooting for season 1, comprising 13 episodes, fans are buzzing with curiosity about the cast’s earnings per episode. In this write-up, let’s have a look at how much Sunil Grover is taking home as his remuneration.

Sunil Grover’s Fee For The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunil Grover, who made a grand return to Kapil’s team, reportedly charged a cool Rs 25 lakh per episode in season 1. This makes him the second highest paid artist on the show after Kapil Sharma who took home a staggering Rs 5 crore per episode.

For the full season, Sunil Grover’s earnings sum up to a whopping Rs 3.25 crores, marking a substantial leap in his salary scale over the years.

Salary Of Other Casts

Meanwhile, other cast members like Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek command Rs 10 lakh per episode, with Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur earning Rs 7 lakh and Rs 6 lakh per episode, respectively.