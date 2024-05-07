Shocking drop in salary of Akshay Kumar, Rs 60 to 6 crore only?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his versatility and action-packed performances, has indeed been one of the highest-paid actors in India. However, recent developments suggest that he might be adjusting his remuneration strategy.

Akshay Kumar’s Career and Remuneration

Akshay Kumar has had a remarkable journey in the Indian film industry. His filmography includes a wide range of genres, from comedy to drama, and he has consistently delivered successful movies. In Bollywood, he charges around Rs. 60 to 80 crores per project, making him one of the top earners in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar Decreases His Remuneration?

The tide seems to be shifting. Despite being a bankable star, Akshay Kumar has faced some setbacks with his recent film releases. Several of his movies have not performed as expected at the box office.

According to reports, the superstar has now decided to reduce his remuneration significantly. The latest update in Telugu film circles indicates that he is charging only Rs 6 crores for his Tollywood debut project. This drastic reduction in fees is quite surprising, considering his previous high earnings. There are times when he even charged more than Rs 100 crore for a movie.

Kannappa Project

Akshay Kumar’s involvement in the upcoming movie Kannappa has generated considerable buzz. The film, set to be released as a pan-India production, features an ensemble cast. Akshay Kumar will reportedly be portraying the character of Lord Shiva in the film. Speculations are rife that it is just a cameo role.