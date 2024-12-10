Ayesha Khan brings a slice of Pakistan to India with NEW drama

Mumbai: Pakistani dramas have taken the Indian audience by storm in recent years, with blockbuster shows like Tere Bin, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishq Murshid and many more earning immense popularity. Thanks to their emotional storytelling, captivating characters, and rich cultural narratives.

Now, there’s exciting news for Pakistani drama fans in India! Indian television is stepping into the world of heartfelt storytelling inspired by Pakistan’s drama scene. The upcoming show Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, starring Karan Grover and actress Ayesha Khan, has released its teaser, and it’s already creating waves.

The teaser gives off strong Tere Bin vibes with its intense narrative and romantic undertones, clearly embracing the essence of Pakistani dramas.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared the teaser with the caption: “Love Pakistani dramas? Here’s one by @dreamiyatadramaa with the same feel!! Trailer out now!!! Watch it on dreamiyata dramaa’s YouTube channel! Link in bio. Dil Ko RAFU Karr Lei.”

While the release date of the drama is yet to be announced, fans are already buzzing with excitement about this new project.

Are you excited to see how Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei weaves its magic? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this project.