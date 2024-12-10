Who will become the new Time God in Bigg Boss 18? Check 4 names

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 inches closer to its grand finale month, the drama in the house is intensifying. Salman Khan’s popular reality show has kept fans hooked with its gripping tasks and the ever-evolving dynamics among housemates. The latest twist? The highly anticipated Time God Task, which is set to stir things up even more.

Bigg Boss 18 Time God

In the recent promo, Bigg Boss introduced the Time God Task, where contestants will battle it out to earn the most BB currency. The housemate who collects the highest currency will become the contender for the next Time God title.

🚨 Time God Task Details



☆ Chahat & Yamini as Traffic Officers to collect fines from taxi drivers and Sanchalak

☆ Digvijay, Avinash & Karanveer as Taxi Driver

☆ Rest contestants as passengers



The four contenders vying for the Time God title this week are:

Avinash Mishra

Rajat Dalal

Chum Darang

Shrutika Arjun

Rajat Dalal, the current Time God, has proven his strategic prowess before, but this time the stakes are higher. Will he retain his title, or will one of the other housemates dethrone him? Let’s wait and see.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.