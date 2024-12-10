Egg prices soar in Hyderabad ahead of New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: With Christmas and New Year celebrations just around the corner, Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp rise in egg prices.

The demand for eggs, driven by their essential use in baking cakes for the festive season, has caused prices to soar.

Currently, the wholesale farm rate for eggs is Rs 620 per 100 eggs. However, traders are selling them at Rs 650 per 100 eggs in the market.

The retail prices have climbed even higher, reaching Rs 700 per 100 eggs.

Views of the traders

Traders attribute the price hike to the growing demand for cakes during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Eggs are a key ingredient in cake preparation, and as the festive season approaches, bakeries and households stock up, significantly increasing demand and pushing up prices.

The rise in egg prices in Hyderabad could affect the budgets of households and bakeries alike, as cakes and other festive treats are integral to Christmas and New Year celebrations.