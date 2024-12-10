Hyderabad shivers during winter nights as minimum temperatures drop

Hyderabad: As temperatures decline, Hyderabad is shivering on winter nights. The minimum temperature in many parts of Hyderabad has fallen below 20 degrees Celsius.

In areas like Maredpally, the mercury has dropped to 19 degrees Celsius, while Asifnagar and Mondamarket recorded 20 degrees Celsius. This drop marks a noticeable onset of winter across the city, prompting residents to bundle up during the night.

Winter chill grips Hyderabad, other districts

The winter chill isn’t limited to Hyderabad as many other districts of Telangana are also experiencing colder conditions.

In Adilabad, the temperature has plunged to a frosty 11 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest spot in the state.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad to declare three holidays

IMD Hyderabad predicts misty mornings

Amid a drop in temperatures during winter nights, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast a generally cloudy sky over the city for the coming days. Mist or haze is likely to dominate the mornings until December 13, adding to the winter ambiance.

The IMD also predicts light rain or drizzle in Hyderabad until Friday, further enhancing the cold and wet feel of the season.

Tips to stay warm during Hyderabad’s winter

As Hyderabad shivers through winter nights, here are some tips to help you stay warm:

Wear Warm Clothing: Opt for sweaters and jackets to stay cozy.

Opt for sweaters and jackets to stay cozy. Warm Up with Soups: Include warm foods and beverages in your diet.

Include warm foods and beverages in your diet. Stay Indoors: Limit exposure to the cold, especially late at night and early morning.

Limit exposure to the cold, especially late at night and early morning. Be Cautious on Roads: Misty mornings may reduce visibility, so drive carefully.

Hyderabad’s winter charm is now in full swing, with chilly nights and occasional drizzles setting the tone for the season. Residents should prepare for colder days as temperatures are expected to stay low in the days to come.