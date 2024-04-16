Video: Akshay Kumar lands in Hyderabad, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to make his mark in Tollywood, with a significant role in the highly anticipated fantasy drama, “Kannappa”. The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, revolves around the mythology of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Just a few days ago, it was confirmed that Akshay Kumar would be a part of Kannappa. Today, he met Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu in Hyderabad. The actors greeted each other warmly and seemed to share a great bond. Fans and movie lovers are thrilled about Akshay making his entry into Tollywood with this film!

Akshay Kumar’s South Journey

While Akshay Kumar has previously worked in bilingual films, including ‘Ashaant’ (released in Kannada as Vishnu Vijaya), Kannappa marks his official entry into Telugu cinema. His Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth in 2.0 garnered immense acclaim, and now fans eagerly await his performance in this fantasy drama.

A Grand Addition to the Cast

The star-studded ensemble cast of Kannappa already boasts several luminaries from various industries. Alongside Vishnu Manchu, the film features Prabhas, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Prabhu Deva, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, Kaushal Manda, and others. Now, with the inclusion of Akshay Kumar, the project has gained even more prominence.

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, takes viewers on a magical journey through the story of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Expect stunning visuals in this film, which was shot in Hyderabad and New Zealand.

Kannappa breaks through language barriers as it is set to release in multiple Indian languages as well as English.