Virat Kohli-owned restaurant now in Hyderabad: Inside pics, videos

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, the superstar of the Indian cricket team, is not only a prolific batsman on the field but also a successful entrepreneur it. He has ventured into the restaurant business and owns two popular restaurant chains ‘One 8 Commune’ and ‘Nueva’.
Launched in 2017, One 8 Commune has outlets in multiple places in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. It offers a delightful cuisines. The restaurant’s atmosphere revolves around a sense of togetherness, creating unforgettable memories. One 8 Commune is known for its comfortable and authentic ambiance, making it a favorite spot for food enthusiasts.
Virat Kohli’s One 8 Commune In Hyderabad
And now, One 8 Commune is making its way to Hyderabad and this is generating a lot of buzz among King Kohli’s fans. The restaurant is set to open at RMZ The Loft, Knowledge City in the Hi-Tech City area. Recently, Virat and a few of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates were spotted at the soon-to-be-launched One 8 Commune in Hyderabad.
The official Instagram page of One8 Commune shared a picture captioned, “Fueling up for the next innings, Bossman in town with the team at one8 Commune. Coming Soon to Hyderabad! #hitechcity”