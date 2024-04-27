Virat Kohli-owned restaurant now in Hyderabad: Inside pics, videos

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, the superstar of the Indian cricket team, is not only a prolific batsman on the field but also a successful entrepreneur it. He has ventured into the restaurant business and owns two popular restaurant chains ‘One 8 Commune’ and ‘Nueva’.

Launched in 2017, One 8 Commune has outlets in multiple places in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. It offers a delightful cuisines. The restaurant’s atmosphere revolves around a sense of togetherness, creating unforgettable memories. One 8 Commune is known for its comfortable and authentic ambiance, making it a favorite spot for food enthusiasts.

Virat Kohli’s One 8 Commune In Hyderabad

And now, One 8 Commune is making its way to Hyderabad and this is generating a lot of buzz among King Kohli’s fans. The restaurant is set to open at RMZ The Loft, Knowledge City in the Hi-Tech City area. Recently, Virat and a few of his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates were spotted at the soon-to-be-launched One 8 Commune in Hyderabad.

The official Instagram page of One8 Commune shared a picture captioned, “Fueling up for the next innings, Bossman in town with the team at one8 Commune. Coming Soon to Hyderabad! #hitechcity”

Virat Kohli at his One8 Commune restaurant in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/QTZ7rLb0LX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2024

Virat Kohli with Glenn Maxwell & his wife at the King Kohli's One8 Commune in Hyderabad. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1B5ir6xD0q — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 25, 2024

Anuj Rawat, Lomror, Karn, Suyash & Vyshak with Virat Kohli at the One8 Commune in Hyderabad. 👌 pic.twitter.com/BKl7PUp9Uv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2024

Virat Kohli at One8 commune in Hyderabad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cOTAVSkIzw — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) April 23, 2024

Their board is now up on the building as well!



Clicked by @arsh_io pic.twitter.com/p8pn5rd3nH — Hyderabad Mojo (@HyderabadMojo) April 25, 2024