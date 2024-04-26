After Marfa, Virat Kohli vibes to DJ Tillu song at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marked a triumphant return to form in the IPL 2024 by ending a 6-game losing streak with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday here. Virat Kohli played a key role in the win, scoring 51 runs, and helping his team post a formidable total of 206/7 on the board while batting first.

However, it wasn’t just his batting that caught everyone’s attention. While fielding, Kohli showcased his off-field charisma by grooving to the beats of DJ Tillu’s title song. The charismatic cricketer’s dance moves instantly became the talk of social media, with fans unable to contain their excitement. Videos of Kohli’s dance in Uppal stadium quickly went viral.

Virat anna vibing to DJ Tillu anna song pic.twitter.com/k95DYSb6gx — RJNI (@UnifiedTFI) April 25, 2024

As the video circulates across various social media platforms, fans are celebrating Virat Kohli’s playful side, praising his ability to bring joy and energy to the game.

But this isn’t the first time Kohli has entertained fans during live matches. His love for music and dance has been evident on several occasions. His dance moves and playful antics on the field have made him a crowd favorite, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the high-octane atmosphere of IPL matches.

Back in 2023 during the World Cup too, Kohli was spotted showing off some awesome dance moves to the catchy beats of the hit song ‘Miya Bhai’ by Ruhaan Arshad. Fans went crazy over this viral moment of Kohli’s Hyderabadi Marfa hook step.