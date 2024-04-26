Allu Arjun's salary increased, he is now charging Rs...

Hyderabad: South superstar Allu Arjun has emerged as one of the most bankable actors, especially after the resounding success of his film Pushpa. Now, ahead of the release of Pushpa 2, the actor seems to have hiked his fees significantly.

Recently, Ram Charan hiked his fee by Rs. 30 crores for his upcoming ventures. His role in the high-anticipated “Game Changer” alone will bring him between Rs. 95 to Rs 100 crores, while for his following project, #RC16, he’s set to make an unprecedented Rs. 125 to Rs. 130 crores. This rise has established Ram Charan as one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood.

Allu Arjun (Image source: X)

And now, the latest report in HT suggests that Allu Arjun appears to be challenging Ram Charan’s position as the industry’s top earner. Bunny has reportedly increased his fee by over 30%, breaking past his previous record. Initially, he was charging around Rs. 100 crores per film. However, with the success of “Pushpa: The Rise,” which took the box office by storm, his demand has shot up. Sources close to the actor indicate that he is now expected to charge Rs. 150 crores for Pushpa 2.

Recently, it was revealed that the makers of Pushpa: The Rule have already signed a lucrative deal for its OTT release worth a whopping Rs. 275 crore, which might have led to Allu Arjun’s fee being hiked by 30 percent.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. The film features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year.