Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 creates tsunami: 2500 crore earnings loading?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2, starring the charismatic Allu Arjun, has already created a seismic buzz in the entertainment industry. Even before its theatrical release on August 15th, 2024, the film has achieved an unprecedented milestone—a staggering pre-release business of over Rs. 1000 crores.

With Pushpa 2 already surpassing Rs. 1000 crores in pre-business, the film industry is abuzz with anticipation.

Here’s a breakdown of how Pushpa 2 has shattered 1000 crore pre-business records:

Movie’s Pre-Release Business Deals

Pan-India Appeal: The movie has been sold for an astounding Rs. 200 crores just for its Hindi theatrical rights, showing how popular it is all over India.

South Indian Domination: The South Indian regions’ theatrical rights alone are worth a whopping Rs 270 crore, underlining the massive buzz among audiences there.

Overseas Market: In the overseas market, “Pushpa 2” is expected to rake in an additional Rs. 100 crores or more, making it a global phenomenon.

Netflix’s Mega Deal: Streaming giant Netflix has secured the digital rights for an eye-popping Rs. 275 crores, setting a new benchmark for streaming deals.

Audio and Satellite Rights: According to reports, T-Series has snapped up global music rights for languages other than Telugu as well as Hindi satellite TV rights for a whopping Rs 60 crore. Telugu satellite rights have been reportedly acquired by Star Maa for a staggering price too.

If we combine these incredible numbers, the pre-release business for “Pushpa 2” alone comes to an astonishing nearly Rs. 1000 crores! With this level of excitement surrounding it, the film is set to be the biggest talking point of the year. Industry insiders and trade analysts are already predicting that it will emerge as the highest-grossing Tollywood film ever.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Prediction

Experts predict that it could easily cross the Rs. 1000 to 1500 crore mark at the box office. The global hype surrounding the movie, coupled with Allu Arjun’s immense stardom in India, makes this ambitious target seem achievable.

This means, makers bagging a jackpot of Rs 2000 to 2500 crore? Well, only time will tell.