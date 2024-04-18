Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 bags Rs 450-500 crore deal

Mumbai: Anil Thadani, the most popular Bollywood distributor has made a significant acquisition by securing the theatrical rights of the highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2’ directed by Sukumar. This action-packed entertainer has been generating immense buzz among fans, and its pre-release business records have shattered expectations.

The Record-Breaking Pushpa 2 Deal

According to the latest reports, Anil Thadani has paid a whopping Rs 200 crore to secure the North India theatrical rights for Pushpa 2. Well, breaking records again! The film’s popularity and anticipation have contributed to this remarkable deal, making it one of the most-awaited Indian movies of the year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, and the film’s teaser, featuring Allu Arjun in a fierce avatar, has already left a lasting impression.

Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Netflix’s Digital Streaming Rights

In addition to the theatrical rights, there is a latest report in Pinkvilla suggesting that Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Pushpa 2 for a staggering price of Rs 250 crore, which can also go up to Rs 300 crore.

“The newer ways of dealing is to set a base price and then hike it linked to box office returns. The base price for the Allu Arjun film is Rs 250 crore, with kickers extending up to Rs 300 crore,” a source informed the news portal.

This acquisition ensures that the film will reach audiences both in theatres and on the streaming platform.

The Phenomenon of ‘Pushpa’

The prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, became a phenomenal success, with its iconic dialogue, ‘Jhukega Nahi Sala’ becoming a rage. Now, with the sequel Pushpa 2, fans can expect more action, drama, and excitement as the story continues. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Pushpa’s wife, Srivalli, and there are rumors of a special dance number by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the sequel too.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024.