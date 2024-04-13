Allu Arjun to beat Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR?

Hyderabad: The anticipation is palpable, the excitement is contagious, and the frenzy is unprecedented as Allu Arjun, the charismatic Telugu superstar, is all set to unleash his cinematic prowess once again in the highly awaited sequel, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ As the nation braces itself for this cinematic spectacle, let’s delve into the buzz, the craze, and why Allu Arjun might just emerge as the ultimate victor in Tollywood this year.

The Pushpa Phenomenon

Let’s take a step back to the movie that kicked it all off—”Pushpa: The Rise.” Back in 2021, this action thriller put Allu Arjun on India’s map big-time. Playing rough bootlegger Pushpa Raj, he had audiences in surprise.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Pushpa 2: The Rule

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” Fans are going wild over the recently released teaser which shows Allu Arjun looking incredibly cool as Pushpa Raj. His new avatar in Saree has become the talk of the town.

Allu Arjun’s Craze Nationally

The craze for Pushpa 2 has transcended regional boundaries. Allu Arjun’s stardom isn’t confined to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. His fan base spans the entire country, from Kerala to Karnataka, Maharashtra to Punjab. With Pushpa 2, he’s poised to conquer hearts nationwide.

His remarkable performance in the first film earned him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor. Now, expectations are sky-high for the sequel.

The film is made on a staggering budget of Rs. 500 crore, “Pushpa 2” promises grandeur, jaw-dropping visuals, and larger-than-life action sequences. It’s a cinematic extravaganza that aims to redefine Indian cinema. And guess what? The movie’s massive deals and pre-release business numbers that are coming out too have left fans shocked.

Previously, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Hindi rights were sold for Rs 140 crore and this was the biggest deal in Bollywood for a dubbed film beating all odds ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has reportedly fetched a whopping Rs 300 crore deal for its Hindi-dubbing rights. Yes, you read that right! This huge price tag sets a new record for Telugu cinema.

Considering all this hype around the movie, now, it seems like Bunny is gearing up to surpass even the biggest names in Tollywood—Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan very easily. Plus, there is no backing for Allu Arjun and he is climbing the stairs all by himself.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.