Pushpa 2: The Rule: Makers sell Hindi rights for Rs...

Hyderabad: In a major development, the highly awaited action flick ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has reportedly fetched a whopping Rs 300 crore deal for its Hindi-dubbing rights. Yes, you read that right! This huge price tag sets a new record for Telugu cinema and puts Allu Arjun at the forefront of the industry.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been generating immense buzz, thanks to its spectacular visuals and gripping storyline. The teaser has left the audience more excited for the film. The film is made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.

The Record-Breaking Deal

According to the latest report in Deccan Chronicle, Mumbai distributors who have inside information on the matter revealed that the Hindi dubbing rights for “Pushpa The Rule” were sold for an enormous amount of money. “It is unprecedented price for a Telugu film and Allu Arjun has surpassed all his rivals by striking such a fancy deal,” a Hindi distributor told the news portal.

“The whopping rate has been agreed upon since Hindi distributors are expecting to draw crowds for one week and if it is a good film, it will sustain in theatres thereafter to recover the huge investment,” he added.

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule Satellite TV Rights

Pushpa 2 has also been making headlines for its other lucrative deals in the entertainment industry. As per ETimes, T-Series, the renowned music label and film production company, has secured the world language music rights for a staggering Rs 60 crores. Reportedly, Netflix bagged the OTT rights for over Rs 100 crores.

While the Telugu satellite rights have been reportedly acquired by Star Maa, the price remains undisclosed. However, it is evident that the film’s popularity has led to significant investments from various platforms.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.

The Phenomenal Success of “Pushpa The Rise”

Pushpa The Rise had already grossed over Rs. 150 crore in collections across the Hindi markets. Allu Arjun’s charismatic portrayal of a coolie-turned-gangster, coupled with chart-topping tracks like Srivalli and Oo Antava, turned the film into a nationwide sensation. It became the highest-grossing Telugu film among Hindi-speaking audiences.