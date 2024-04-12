Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Rs 60 crore scene becomes talk of town

On Tuesday, which was Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, fans got their first look at Pushpa 2: The Rule – one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th April 2024 12:16 pm IST
Pushpa 2 Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been making waves, and its recent teaser has left fans buzzing with excitement. While lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna continue their busy shooting schedules, a recent report by News18 reveals an astonishing fact — the makers allocated a staggering Rs 60 crore to shoot a six-minute scene. Yes, you read that right!

This high-budget sequence encompasses a Gangamma Jatara performance and an intense fight sequence. The filmmakers spared no expense in creating a visually captivating and adrenaline-pumping segment that promises to be a highlight of the film.

The production team spent close to a month shooting this six-minute extravaganza. The commitment and level of detail that went into it are indicative of a desire to provide an unforgettable movie moment.

On Tuesday, which was Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday, fans got their first look at Pushpa 2: The Rule – one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year. 

Watch the teaser: 

Pushpa 2 Release Date

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Helmed by director Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.

