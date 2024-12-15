Hyderabad areas brace for 2-day drinking water supply disruption

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by December 17.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th December 2024 9:26 am IST
No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today
Representational image

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a two-day disruption in drinking water supply on December 15 and 16.

The disruption is due to damage to a crucial 33-inch pipeline that supplies water to the Red Hills reservoir from the Asifnagar filter beds.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

  • Red Hills
  • Bazarghat
  • Mallepally
  • Nampally
  • Niloufer Hospital
  • MNJ Cancer Hospital
  • Khairatabad
  • Adarshnagar
  • Vijaynagar Colony
  • Surrounding localities

Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.

Restoration of Normal Supply

HMWSSB has assured the public that repair work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The damaged pipeline is a vital part of Hyderabad’s water supply network, and normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by December 17.

To minimize inconvenience, HMWSSB has urged residents to plan ahead and store sufficient water for the two-day period.

