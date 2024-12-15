Hyderabad areas brace for 2-day drinking water supply disruption

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a two-day disruption in drinking water supply on December 15 and 16.

The disruption is due to damage to a crucial 33-inch pipeline that supplies water to the Red Hills reservoir from the Asifnagar filter beds.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

Red Hills

Bazarghat

Mallepally

Nampally

Niloufer Hospital

MNJ Cancer Hospital

Khairatabad

Adarshnagar

Vijaynagar Colony

Surrounding localities

Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.

Restoration of Normal Supply

HMWSSB has assured the public that repair work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The damaged pipeline is a vital part of Hyderabad’s water supply network, and normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by December 17.

To minimize inconvenience, HMWSSB has urged residents to plan ahead and store sufficient water for the two-day period.