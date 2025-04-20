Hyderabad RTA auction: Balakrishna pays big for ‘0001’ fancy number

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hyderabad recently earned Rs 37.15 lakh from the auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers. Among the bidders, prominent Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna made headlines by securing the highly sought-after ‘0001’ registration number for Rs 7.75 lakh.

Several popular numbers were put up for auction across various state and district codes, including ‘0009’, ‘9999’, ‘0005’, ‘0007’, ‘0019’, and ‘0099’.

The ‘0001’ number attracted the highest bid from Balakrishna, followed by ‘0009’, which was purchased by a Hyderabad-based software company.

Other notable auction results included the number ‘0099’, which fetched Rs 4.75 lakh, and ‘9999’, sold for Rs 99,999. The least expensive among the highlighted numbers was ‘0019’, which went for Rs 60,000.

RTA officials observed that most winning bids were made by companies registering the numbers under their corporate names.