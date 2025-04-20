Australian universities ban Indian students from six states

The decision comes as authorities flagged a surge in fake applicants using student visas as a backdoor to migration rather than education.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2025 6:29 pm IST

Several Australian universities are rejecting students from Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir, amid concerns over misuse of the education system and student visa fraud.

The decision comes as authorities flagged a surge in fake applicants using student visas as a backdoor to migration rather than education.

Select universities which have faced issues with student applications have imposed the ban. Application processing has either stopped or introduced stricter scrutiny and additional verification procedures for students belonging to the aforementioned states.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Oman confirms progress in Iran-US nuclear talks, next round to be held in Muscat

Authorities have cited risks to the reputation of their education system due to discrepancies in student applications from the Indian states. Some universities are working in tandem with the Department of Home Affairs, Australia, to tighten student visa processes.

Education consultants in India say this move has sparked confusion and disappointment among genuine applicants.

India remains one of the largest sources of international students in Australia. However, this latest development could impact the upcoming admission cycle and bilateral education ties unless resolved through diplomatic or policy interventions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2025 6:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button