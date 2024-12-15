Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to produce AirPods near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move, Apple iPhone maker Foxconn is set to begin producing AirPods near Hyderabad, Telangana.

Starting in early 2025, this decision reflects the Cupertino-based tech giant’s effort to diversify its production beyond China. The move is driven by the need for a more robust and flexible supply chain capable of adapting to global changes.

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to manufacture AirPods near Hyderabad from Q1 2025

Reports indicate that the facility near Hyderabad has already begun trial manufacturing, with plans to ramp up production in the first quarter of 2025.

This development follows Apple’s earlier success in assembling iPhones in India, making AirPods the second major Apple product to be manufactured in the country.

India emerges as key player

Apple’s decision to manufacture AirPods in India aligns with its long-term strategy of reducing dependence on China.

Also Read Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn chairman invited to visit Hyderabad

This is not Apple’s first venture into manufacturing in India. In October, reports revealed that the company had initiated early production phases for the iPhone 17 base model in India. This included conducting “New Production Introduction” (NPI) work, a process traditionally carried out in China. The shift underscores India’s growing significance in Apple’s global operations.

Challenges, opportunities

While Foxconn initially hesitated to assemble AirPods due to lower profit margins compared to iPhones, the strategic advantages of local manufacturing ultimately proved compelling.

For Apple, producing AirPods in Hyderabad offers an opportunity to leverage India’s skilled workforce while taking advantage of government incentives designed to encourage local production of wireless earphones and smartwatches.

As the iPhone maker expands its operations in India, Hyderabad is set to become a key hub for Apple’s manufacturing ambitions, further cementing India’s role as an essential player in the global supply chain.