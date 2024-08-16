iPhone manufacturer Foxconn chairman invited to visit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Expressing interesting in visiting the city soon, iPhone manufacturer Foxconn chairman Yang Liu in a meeting with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 16, said that Hyderabad has potential to expand in all sectors, including industrial and service sectors. The chairman of the Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer, which has been invited to invest in Hyderabad, also reportedly said he is keen to invest in the city.

The Foxconn chairman along with the delegation met the Telangana chief minister in New Delhi. Revanth Reddy briefed him about Hyderabad’s rich history, industrial prospects and favourable climatic condition (for investments), said a press release from the chief minister’s office (CMO). It added that Revanth Reddy spoke about the phase-wise development of ‘three cities’ in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy outlined the development of the ‘Fourth City’ in Hyderabad to the Foxconn chairman, which he said will focus on multifaceted growth in sectors such as education, medicine, sports, electronics, electrical industries, and skill development. Foxconn manufactures Iphones for India

The Telangana chief minister also highlighted the establishment of the Young India Skill Development University in Hyderabad, which he said is a key component of the Fourth City project on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that Foxconn, which is iPhone maker Apple’s supplier, broke ground at a production plant near Hyderabad in 2023. Then state IT minister KT Rama Rao said that the company will be investing $500 million.

Factories belonging to manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu, along with Wistron that is owned by Tata Electronics in Karnataka, produce various iPhone models for Apple in India. It was also earlier reported that Foxconn had shown interest in Hyderabad as well.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy explained to them all the advantages of Hyderabad including International Airport, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Regional Ring Road (RRR). Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured iPhone manufacturer Foxconn of full support, including necessary permits and incentives, for setting up their factories in the Fourth City of Hyderabad,” stated the release from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

Telangana IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu also briefed Liu on the government’s pro-industrial policies, incentives, and international collaborations aimed at boosting industrial development, stated the release. “Yang Liu commended Revanth Reddy’s visionary approach and said Foxconn is eager to explore investment opportunities in Hyderabad. He announced plans for an initial visit by a team led by Chief Campus Operations Officer Kathy Yang and India representative V. Lee, with a follow-up visit by Liu himself,” it added.