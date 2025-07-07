Fatima Owaisi College under review for Hyderabad lake encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has confirmed that Fatima Owaisi College in Bandlagunda was built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Suram Cheruvu (Salkam Cheruvu), according to initial findings. Yet, a decision on action is yet to come, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said at a citizen interaction organized on X Spaces on Sunday, July 6.

“As per the initial probe and the papers available, it is established that the college is indeed situated on the FTL of the Hyderabad lake. The final notice is awaited,” said Ranganath.

The college, which is operated by a trust linked to the AIMIM, provides education to a large number of poor Muslim students in the Old City.

“We don’t see the party, but we see the social side. Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi’s college has educated over 10,000 poor Muslim students, from KG to PG. Quite a number of them study free of charge,” he added.

HYDRAA demolitions as per SC ruling

While recognizing the educational value of the Fatima Owaisi College, HYDRAA insists that it should comply with legal procedure and environmental laws. Referring to the Supreme Court ruling quoted by the agency, demolitions are not required in advance for encroachments on lakes, nalas, roads, or railway land.

Ranganath underscored that the process of the agency is based on transparency and documentation. “Once we receive a complaint, we visit the documents … our inspector visits the ground and does careful surveys … after reaching a final understanding … we take action.”

The investigation is ongoing, joint surveys and technical surveys are being conducted to ascertain the extent of encroachment and initiate suitable action.

HYDRAA clears Rs 30 cr encroachments near Fatima Owaisi College

HYDRAA, established in 2024, has initiated a vigorous crackdown on illegal layouts and buildings in Hyderabad, especially those involving lakes and public properties. Within the last few months, the agency has taken back land worth hundreds of crores.

HYDRAA has recovered properties worth over Rs 1,000 crore at Bum‑Rukn‑ud‑Dowla lake, in Hyderabad’s Shivrampally, linked to AIMIM leaders and properties worth almost Rs 30 crore at Chandrayangutta by removing encroachments, linked to AIMIM leaders.

Community members have called for a sensitive yet legal approach, while environmental groups have demanded the full restoration of Suram Cheruvu. A final decision on the college is expected once the legal and technical review is complete.