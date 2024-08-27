Demolish AIMIM chief’s house, Fatima Owaisi College: Raja Singh to CM

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T. Raja Singh on Tuesday urged Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy to bulldoze the house of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, as well as the Fatima Owaisi College for Women in Bandlaguda, alleging that they were constructed on government land and a lake.

The MLA claimed that AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi built a multi-storied structure and established an educational institution after encroaching on Salkam Cheruvu lake at Bandlaguda.

“Akbaruddin Owaisi is threatening the government and chief minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that 40,000 youths are with him. The chief minister should not be intimidated by the Owaisi brothers. He should take a lesson from former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, who dealt with them effectively,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA expressed support for the chief minister and urged him to remove all encroachments from government lands and lakes in the city. Raja Singh also demanded the demolition of Asaduddin Owaisi’s house in Shastripuram, alleging it was built on government land.