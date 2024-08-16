Amer Ali Khan, Prof Kodandaram take oath as Telangana MLCs

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of the Urdu newspaper The Siasat Daily, and Prof M Kodanda Rama Reddy (known as Kodandaram), President of Telangana Jana Samithi, took oath today as Members of the Telangana State Legislative Council (MLCs).

They were first nominated in January. However, the Telangana High Court deferred their swearing-in. The court’s directive came after a petition by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana, who challenged the appointments of Professor Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan under the Governor’s quota.

In March, the court quashed the Governor’s order from September last year, which had rejected the nomination of Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K. Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council. It also quashed the recent nomination of M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

Amer Ali Khan takes oath as Telangana MLCs (Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the Telangana High Court’s judgment to quash the decision of the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In the appeals submitted by the BRS nominees, it was stated that if the state and Governor proceed with the appointment of the Congress nominees for the MLC posts under the Governor’s quota, it will be subject to the judgment of the pleas.

Following this development, Amer Ali Khan and Prof. Kodandaram were administered the oath as Telangana MLCs.