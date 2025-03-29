India confirms first day of Eid Al-Fitr 2025

India has officially confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, marking the end of Ramzan.

Taking to X on Saturday, March 29, the International Astronomy Centre posted, “India: Monday, 31 March is Eid Al-Fitr. The sun has set in India, and today is the 28th day of Ramzan. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday.”

الهند: الاثنين 31 مارس يوم عيد الفطر السعيد.



غربت الشمس الآن في الهند ومن المتوقع أن عيد الفطر فيها سيكون يوم الاثنين نظرا لأن اليوم هو 28 رمضان فيها، وستكون رؤية الهلال يوم غد الأحد ممكنة فيها بالعين المجردة. pic.twitter.com/eQGBrLs2Nq — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 29, 2025

Several other countries, including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Brunei, Pakistan, and Australia have also announced that Eid will fall on March 31.

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which began on March 2 this year. The festival is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar.