Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday

The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramzan 29.

Updated: 29th March 2025 9:01 pm IST
Moon sighting observation for Eid Al-Fitr at sunset, featuring astronomers in traditional Middle Eastern attire using a telescope and digital equipment on a mountaintop. The image captures the crescent moon sighting process, a crucial Islamic tradition for determining the start of Shawwal and Eid celebrations.
Astronomers conduct a moon sighting observation at sunset to determine the start of Eid Al-Fitr, using advanced telescopes and digital equipment. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 29, marking the end of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025. This means Eid Al-Fitr will be on Sunday, March 30.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting and announced Sunday as the beginning of Eid.

Therefore, Saturday was the last and 29th day of Ramzan 1446 AH.

President Sheikh Abdurrahman Al-Sudais will lead the Eid Al-Fitr prayers as the Imam and Khateeb at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This marks the first time in his four-decade tenure that Sheikh Al-Sudais will be leading the Eid prayers at Grand Mosque.

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced a four-day Eid holiday for the private and non-profit sectors. The break will commence at the end of the working day on Saturday, March 29, and conclude on Wednesday, April 2. Regular working hours will resume on Thursday, April 3.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 27, called on all Muslims in all parts of the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1444, on Saturday evening, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

