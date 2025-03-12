Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private sector

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has announced a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors to mark Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH-2025.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, which began on Saturday, March 1.

According to the ministry, the holiday will start at the end of the working day on Saturday, Ramzan 29, corresponding to March 29, and would conclude on Wednesday, April 2.

Employers must adhere to the provisions outlined in paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Labour Law, the ministry emphasised.

What is Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramzan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Falling on the first day of Shawwal—the tenth month of the Islamic calendar—the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. The celebrations typically last for three days and are a time of joy, gratitude, and togetherness, as families and friends come together to share festive meals and exchange greetings.