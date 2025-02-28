Ramzan 2025: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, February 28.

Therefore, Friday is the last and 29th day of Shaban 1446 Hijri.

The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that the first fast of the month of Ramzan will be observed on Saturday, March 1, while Taraweeh prayers will begin on Friday, February 28, following Isha prayers.

Earlier, local media reported that thick clouds briefly obscured the sky at Tamir Observatory before clearing, enabling a successful crescent sighting. An observer noted that gradual cloud dispersal improved visibility.

On Wednesday, February 26, Saudi Arabia called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramzan. The Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent – either by the naked eye or through binoculars – to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

Several other countries have already announced March 1 as the beginning of Ramzan, including

Oman

UAE

Qatar

However, in India, the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday, February 28. Therefore, Shaban will complete 30 days, and the first day of fasting in India will be on Sunday, March 2.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide. Throughout this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from both food and drink, including water, during daylight hours.