Ramzan 2025: Saudi Arabia calls for moon sighting on Friday

The holy month is expected to start on Saturday, March 1.

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on citizens and residents to check the sighting of the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025 on Friday evening, February 28.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 26, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

If Friday, February 28, is the last day of Sha’ban, Ramzan will begin on Saturday, March 1, as the Islamic month is either 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar. However, if Sha’ban completes 30 days, Ramzan will start on Sunday, March 2.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Dhul-Hijjah.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.

